Polar Park to Host "DJ Trivia Night" 3rd Straight Year, Thursday, July 20

May 30, 2023







WORCESTER, MA - While the Worcester Red Sox are on the road Thursday, July 20, Polar Park will host "DJ Trivia Night" for the third consecutive year. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and trivia will run from 8-10 p.m.

Teams can register at PolarPark.com/Trivia. Included in the $10-per-person registration fee is $10 of loaded value that can be applied at Polar Park concessions, which will offer ballpark fare during the event. Fans 21 and over can also purchase adult beverages at the Home Plate Bar.

WooSox Rewards members receive 20 loyalty points just by checking into their app during the event.

The winning team will receive $100 in ballpark credit, a WooSox prize pack, and 200 loyalty points per person. The second-place team will receive $50 of ballpark credit, a WooSox prize pack, and 100 loyalty points per person. The third-place team will receive $25 of ballpark credit, a WooSox prize pack, and 50 loyalty points per person. Ballpark credit can be used at the WooSox Team Store or at Polar Park concessions.

The game will comprise four rounds of five questions each, and the final question will be the dreaded, "Do or Die Dare!"

WooSox Rewards is the bigger, better, and bolder fan loyalty program, presented by Window World, that awards points for attending home WooSox games (plus select Polar Park Events) and purchasing merchandise and concessions products. Members can redeem their points for cool, unique prizes, ranging from a basket of chicken tenders to a Ceremonial First Pitch to a trip to Spring Training.

About DJ Trivia

Featured in restaurants and bars across the nation, DJ Trivia is a fun, live, and interactive trivia game that includes you, your team, other teams, and a live DJ host. The live DJ Trivia host will display the questions on the videoboard and offer a variety of interesting trivia categories: Movies, History, Music, TV, Science, and more. It's also great fun for private events and fundraisers! Bring your friends, family, and coworkers to join in on the fun with America's best live trivia game-DJ Trivia!

