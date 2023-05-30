IronPigs Announce Start of "City Series" Beginning with Allentown, Hess's

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the introduction of their new annual "City Series," theme nights beginning this season. The City Series will honor the Lehigh Valley one city at a time starting with the three primary cities that compose the region. Allentown will be spotlighted this season on July 1, paying homage to local past favorite Hess's Department Store and The Patio Restaurant. Bethlehem will be the focal point of the City Series in 2024, while Easton will be highlighted in 2025.

For each City Series theme, the team's identity will be a direct nod to that city's particular history or heritage, guiding the design of the jersey and logo. The IronPigs will be honoring Allentown first and, with the help of fans' feedback via social media, determined Hess's as the thematic choice for the inaugural City Series look. The IronPigs are using the famous strawberry pie as inspiration for the jersey and logo design - paying homage to the famous delicacy that was served at Hess's The Patio restaurant.

The IronPigs will host the first City Series game, presented by Red Robin, on Saturday, July 1 at Coca-Cola Park when they take on the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35pm. Tickets for that game are on sale here. Fans can choose a ticket package with or without a slice of fresh strawberry pie that will be provided that evening, directly inspired by Hess's The Patio restaurant.

City Series merchandise is available for purchase at the IronPigs Team Store at Coca-Cola Park or online here. The IronPigs will be auctioning game-worn City Series uniforms and caps at the game with proceeds benefiting both IronPigs Charities and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. In addition, the first 3,000 adults entering the ballpark that night will receive an IronPigs t-shirt, courtesy of Red Robin.

The City Series honors Allentown's story and its illustrious history, but that story cannot be told without the iconic Hess's Department Store and The Patio restaurant. A landmark for decades in Allentown, the ginormous Hess's sign at 9th and Hamilton Street (the largest outside of New York City at the time), adorned the skyline of the city for nearly 30 years until 1972. Hess's brought the glitz and glam of Hollywood and New York City to Allentown, with the store decorated with crystal chandeliers. A six-floor department store, it was a location that people across the country immediately associated with Allentown and of which many still reminisce about today. The downtown landmark closed in January of 1996.

The beloved department store featured the latest fashions of the day and was the marquee place to shop for top designer brands. Businessman and marketing genius Max Hess Jr., turned the department store into the place to be, bringing in celebrities such as Johnny Carson, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Barbara Walters, and Rosalynn Carter. One of the enduring legacies of Hess's had nothing to do with clothing or shopping, though, as one of the fondest memories of Hess's was its Patio Restaurant which served up world-famous Strawberry Pie.

