Knights to Partner with Oklahoma Joe's for "Joe-Nanza" on Sunday, June 4

May 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights and Oklahoma Joe's -- the Official Smoker and Grill of the team -- are pleased to partner for "Joe-nanza" at Truist Field on Sunday, June 4. On this day, the Knights will host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in a 1:05 p.m. game and all fans with the name "Joe" or a version of that will receive a free ticket to the game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a "Joe-nanza" commemorative T-Shirt.

Gates for Sunday's game will open at 12:00 p.m. and fans can expect Joe-themed and cookout-themed promotions throughout the game. The Knights and Oklahoma Joe's will also attempt to set the record for most "Joe's" at a baseball game. All fans with the first name "Joe", "Joseph", "Joey", "JoJo", "Josie", etc., are invited to attend the game for free. An online form for a free ticket can be found here: https://www.joenanza.com.

"We are thrilled to team up with the Charlotte Knights for a celebration of real smoke flavor and all things 'Joe," said Leandi McMurphy, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Char-Broil and Oklahoma Joe's. "Oklahoma Joe's is a brand deeply rooted in the belief that the best times are those spent with family and friends and what better place to bring everyone together in Charlotte than with the Knights and America's favorite pastime."

As part of Sunday's game, the Knights are excited to welcome legendary sports journalist, Joe Posnanski, to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Posnanski, a Charlotte resident, is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books, including The Baseball 100, The Soul of Baseball and The Machine. He is the current author of his own blog, JoeBlogs. His new book, Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments, is scheduled to be released this September.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.