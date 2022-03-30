Polar Park Open House, Free to All, Features an Assumption University Baseball Doubleheader on April 9

WORCESTER, MA - As a prelude to the launch of their second season at Polar Park, the Worcester Red Sox are inviting all fans to a "Spring Open House" on a "Saturday in the Park," April 9, from 10:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. at Polar Park.

The day will be highlighted by a doubleheader between Worcester's own Assumption University vs. Stonehill College of Easton, MA. First pitch for game one is at 12:00 noon with gates at Polar Park opening at 10:30 a.m.

The twin bill - and the entire afternoon at Polar Park - is free to attend, and concessions will have typical foods and beverages for purchase. Tickets are not only free, but will also include $2 in "Loaded Value" that can be used at concession stands or the WooSox Team Store. Those tickets can be picked up at the WooSox Box Office at Gate D on 100 Madison Street or the Fallon Health Square Ticket Office on Summit Street.

"Last year, the Assumption baseball team was the first-ever to compete in a game at Polar Park, during which one of our players hit the first home run," said Christine Lowthert, Ed.D., Director of Athletics at Assumption University. "This annual game played at Polar Park is one of many unique experiences and opportunities provided to Assumption University's student-athletes. The Greyhounds look forward to returning to Polar Park in April to once again experience the thrill of competing in a professional ballpark before their families, friends, and fans."

Ceremonies before Game 1 will highlight Assumption University, while Game 2 pre-game ceremonies will focus on the Worcester Historical Museum as well as the Harvey Ball gala which will take place later that evening in the DCU Club at Polar Park. The WooSox will be the proud recipients of the 21st Annual Harvey Ball Smile Award at that event with proceeds to benefit the Worcester Historical Museum.

"We are eager to welcome our friends from Assumption University back to Polar Park for this free afternoon of baseball," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We remember fondly the inaugural game-a 508 game-on May 8 of last year when young Matt Schneider launched a ball over the wall and launched his name into the record books. How wonderful would it be for more players to create lifelong memories on Worcester's new Field of Dreams?

"Our partnership with Assumption has led to internships and full time careers for some bright, talented, hard-working students, and we look forward to continuing to develop the relationship even more in the years ahead."

Fans can walk the popular "WooSox Loop", a route that allows fans to navigate the complete circumference of the ballpark. On the "WooSox Loop" fans can check out all the new features on Summit and Plymouth Streets including A Taste of Worcester, presented by Masis Staffing Solutions; the refurbished Sherwood Diner; the Beantown Betty Duckboat, presented by Wormtown Brewery; and much more.

The new right field video board will make its proud debut. The 22 by 39 foot high board sits on the Worcester Wall and is visible to almost all fans throughout the park.

Smiley Ball and Woofster the Wonder Dog, the team's mascots, will be available to meet fans, take photos, and sign autographs. The WooSox Team Store will also be open.

The 2022 WooSox team will be playing on the road in Jacksonville, FL on April 9, but fans can get their first look at Polar Park this season that afternoon...three days before the 2022 Worcester Red Sox are introduced at Polar Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 3:05 pm.

