Greene, Sanmartin Make Reds Rotation

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Former Louisville Bats standout hurlers Hunter Greene and Reiver Sanmartin will begin the 2022 baseball season as part of the Cincinnati Reds' starting rotation, per Reds.com. Greene will make his MLB debut in Atlanta on Sunday, April 10 against the reigning World Series champion Braves and Sanmartin will get the start April 8 in the same series.

Greene, 22, was selected second overall by the Reds in 2017 and made his Triple-A debut with the Bats last season on June 17 at Omaha. He unleashed a 104.3 MPH fastball during his debut and ultimately paced three shutouts for Louisville during his first Triple-A stint. Those three outings featured 5.0 scoreless frames on on both June 23 vs. Indianapolis and July 17 at Nashville and 6.1 one-hit innings on Aug. 5 at St. Paul. Greene struck out six or more batters in eight of his 14 career Triple-A starts with the Bats, including matching a career high with 10 Ks in 6.1 innings on Aug. 5 at St. Paul.

Sanmartin, 25, cruised through the first month of the 2021 season with Double-A Chattanooga before making his Triple-A debut with the Bats in late May. He went 8-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 21 games (14 starts) with Louisville, including winning seven of his final eight decisions en route to a promotion to the big leagues. Sanmartin then burst onto the MLB scene by whiffing five with just one earned run over 5.0 innings in a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 27. The lefty, overall, posted a 12-2 record across the top three levels of the Reds system during the 2021 campaign.

The Reds will open the 2022 season April 7 at Atlanta and the Bats kick off the campaign April 5 vs. St. Paul.

