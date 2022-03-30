Opening Night at PNC Field Going off the Rails

MOOSIC, PA - After a six-game trip to Syracuse to start the 2022 season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to Moosic on April 12 for Opening Night against the Norfolk Tides. The RailRiders front office will welcome baseball back to NEPA with a massive Opening Night bash and fans will have the chance to walk away $10,000 richer!

Festivities begin at 3:00 P.M. as WBRE-TV broadcasts PA Live from PNC Field. Hosts Chris Bohanski and Rachel Malek will give the scoop on everything to expect at the ballpark this season!

The RailRiders FanFest starts at 4:30 P.M. with fun and games for all ages courtesy of PA Party Rental, including a dunk tank, giant Connect 4 and Giant Jenga, cornhole, an inflatable rock climbing wall, inflatable axe throwing and inflatable darts. DJ Gordo will spin the tunes, food and beverages will be available plus much more.

Gates open at 5:30 P.M. and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will have several guests on hand for commemorative first pitches to help start the 2022 home slate. Longtime WNEP-TV sports anchor Jim Coles, Regional President of PNC Bank Pete Danchak and West Scranton High and Penn State alum Matt McGloin will be in attendance to get things going

That's when the fun really starts! Fans in attendance will have 10 chances at $10k.

During the game, the RailRiders faithful will have the opportunity to win along with a specific event designated for each inning. Register as you enter the ballpark during the FanFest and the RailRiders will select one fan at random from the entries for each inning. Selected individuals can win $10k if the in-game event listed below happens during their designated half inning.

Top of the 1st RailRiders turn a Triple Play

Bottom of the 2nd SWB hits Back-to-Back Home Runs

Top of the 3rd Three Assists by the Second Baseman

Bottom of the 4th RailRiders hit for a Team Cycle

Bottom of the 5th A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Player hits a Grand Slam

Bottom of the 6th SWB hits a Home Run off the Foul Pole

Bottom of the 7th RailRiders score Exactly Seven Runs

Top of the 8th SWB Pitchers Strike Out the Side on Nine Pitches

Top of the 9th Three Assists by the Third Baseman

One additional fan will be selected before the game for the chance to win $10,000 if SWB's starter throws a perfect game!

Terms and conditions apply. Visit swbrailriders.com for the complete contest rules and stipulations.

Opening Night 2022 is shaping up to be Off the Rails and the RailRiders can't wait to see everyone back at PNC Field! For tickets or more information, please visit www.swbrailriders.com.

