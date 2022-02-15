Polar Park Job Fair

In partnership with the MassHire Worcester Career Center, the Worcester Red Sox have scheduled their second annual Polar Park Job Fair for this Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The WooSox will host the event over Premier Virtual, allowing prospective employees to browse opportunities and connect with hiring managers instantaneously.

The various departments hiring include Ticketing, Concessions and Hospitality, WooSox Productions, Ballpark Operations, Mascot Acting, and Merchandising.

The club also seeks friendly, energetic Parking Attendants, Ushers, Food Vendors, Cleaning Crew Members, Field Maintenance Workers, and Team Store Retailers. In addition, Polar Park Ambassadors conduct ballpark tours and assist with pre-game ceremonies and in-game promotional activities.

The WooSox Foundation also seeks to meet those who would like to volunteer for the club's philanthropic arm.

