Single-Game Ticket Sales and Daily Promotions Announced

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that single-game tickets for the upcoming 2022 season will go on sale March 8. The RailRiders begin the season on the road in Syracuse on April 5 before opening PNC Field for the first time on April 12.

Starting on March 1 at 10 A.M., season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets as well as exchange their current game tickets for other dates.

At 10 A.M. on March 8, individual tickets for all 75 home games at PNC Field in 2022 will go on sale online only at www.swbrailriders.com.

The RailRiders host 11 games in April, 14 in May, 14 during June, nine in July, 14 during August and close with 13 games at PNC Field during September. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will welcome the top affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals throughout the year.

2022 homestands will follow the standard set in 2021 with a six-game series against each opponent with one exception at the close of the year when SWB plays Buffalo in a three-game series. Each day of the week will once again feature promotions that appeal to fans of all ages and interests.

Tuesdays are two times the fun each and every week. The RailRiders will offer Two-for-One Lawn or Bleacher Seats for each Tuesday game this season. This tremendous ticketing promotion will be available online only and details on how to redeem the offer will be announced soon. Plus... our friends at Northeast Eagle are pleased to present $2 Landshark Lager Tallboys for two hours after gates open during Tuesday home games this season (excluding Opening Night).

Mid-week goes to the dogs on Waggin' Wednesdays. Fans can bring their four-legged besties to Wednesday home games during the 2022 season. There is no cost to bring your pup to the park, but the RailRiders encourage a donation to their weekly animal-friendly non-profit of choice. Fans may purchase seats on the lawn or in the bleachers if they bring their dog out on a Waggin' Wednesday. It's also our Dollar Dog night with $1 hot dogs for two hours after gates open courtesy of Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Thirsty Thursdays return with $1 Bud Light drafts and $1 Pepsi Fountain drinks for two hours after gates open.

As a token of thanks, the RailRiders will offer complimentary tickets to the brave men and women that have kept us safe over the years on our First Responders Fridays. 50 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to four per week per first responder. First responders will be able to register for complementary tickets by completing the form under the Community tab at www.swbrailriders.com.

Beginning on May 27, fans can finish the work week with a bang! Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night throughout the summer with the best pyrotechnic show in NEPA.

Saturdays will once again feature great giveaway items all season long. Giveaways will be announced over the coming weeks leading up to single-game ticket sales.

Bring the whole gang every Sunday for a Geisinger Family Fun Day! There is no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than at PNC Field with family-friendly fun. Gates open at noon and kids can play catch on the field until 12:20 P.M. During the game, kids can get $2 Dippin Dots. After the final out, children 12 and younger can run the bases.

Additional promotions, giveaways and theme nights will be announced soon. All promotions are subject to change.

Please note that May 11 and May 25 are School Day Games and the two Wednesday promotions are not applicable on those dates. Additional terms and restrictions may apply during each promotional night.

Ticket memberships, including full, half and partial season plans, as well as a wide range of mini-plans, are on sale now. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

