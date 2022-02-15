Indians Announce 2022 Intern Class

February 15, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the hiring of 10 seasonal assistants for the 2022 season. Former Indians interns have earned full-time roles in the sports industry with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Learfield IMG College, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Athletics and Tennessee Titans, among others. The 2022 intern class will fill roles in baseball communications, business operations, game production, graphic design, stadium operations and ticket services.

Brody Tisdale - Baseball Communications Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Hometown: Greenwood, Ind.

Brody is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in sports marketing and management at Indiana University. He attended Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill. and played baseball there before transferring to IU. Since graduating from Greenwood Community High School in 2018, Brody has been involved in the Victory Field press box each of the last two seasons as a game day employee on the DakStats and Trackman pitch-by-pitch systems. In early 2021, he worked with the Indy Fuel as their community relations and gameday operations intern and also gained experience at the most recent running of the Indy 500 working as a suite concierge.

Brandon Szymanski - Business Operations Assistant

School: University of Cincinnati (Ohio)

Hometown: Caldwell, Idaho

Brandon is pursuing a master's degree in sports administration and is expected to graduate from the University of Cincinnati this December. After transferring from Arizona State University, he graduated with honors from Boise State University in December 2020 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, exercise science and sport coaching certification. His most recent work has been within the Caldwell School District as a substitute teacher.

Eric Barnes - Game Production Assistant

School: Butler University (Indianapolis)

Hometown: Creve Coeur, Mo.

Eric is a sports media major with minors in journalism and Esports communication at Butler University, where he transferred to from Missouri State University in August 2020. He is a multimedia reporter for The Butler Collegian and volunteered with Indiana Sports Corp last spring for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. He is a 2019 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School located in Creve Coeur, Mo., a part of Greater St. Louis.

Darrell Farley - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.)

Hometown: Forest, Va.

Darrell is in his final semester at Liberty University, where he's set to earn his bachelor's degree in sport management: sport venue management. In March 2021, he worked as the event coordinator for the Terrapin Mountain 50k and half marathon in Big Island, Va., and assisted with club sports operations at Liberty the prior year.

Michael Spagnolli - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: Ohio University (Athens)

Hometown: Southlake, Texas

Michael graduated from Ohio University in December 2021 with a bachelor's degree in sport management while minoring in business analytics. While at OU, he had the opportunity to study abroad at the University of Roehampton in London, England. Michael was a student manager for the OU baseball team from August 2018 through May 2019 before joining the Frisco Roughriders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, during the 2019 season as a gameday operations intern. In 2021 he was a stadium operations intern for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Mitchell VanBrocklin - Graphic Design Assistant

School: Purdue University Fort Wayne

Hometown: Woodburn, Ind.

Mitchell graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne in May 2021 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and concentration in graphic design. Since early 2018, he has worked as a kitchen design specialist with Lowe's Home Improvement in Indianapolis. He has been a graphic design intern in the sports industry twice before, doing so in 2019 with the World Baseball Academy and then again in 2021 with OnTurf Sports, both based out of Fort Wayne.

Thomas Bolen - Tickets

School: Wabash College (Crawfordsville, Ind.)

Hometown: Indianapolis

Thomas will graduate this spring from Wabash College with a bachelor's degree in German and a minor in religion. The Perry Meridian High School graduate played football all four years at Wabash and was also an announcer for Wabash baseball games. In 2021 he was a project manager intern for Archon Tech Strategies in Indianapolis. On campus, he has served as both an intramural supervisor and football recruiting assistant. He has also volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club of Crawfordsville.

McKinley Purdy - Tickets

School: IUPUI

Hometown: Franklin, Ind.

McKinley first attended Ball State University and is now a student at IUPUI majoring in sports management. She has worked at Nike, Inc. in Edinburgh, Ind. as a customer service and sales associate and has been an apparel sales lead at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Greenwood, Ind. since July 2020. She has also volunteered for the Indiana Monument Marathon, was on deck control duties for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships, and took part in an IUPUI class project with the Indians in 2019.

Cameron Sieber - Tickets

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Hometown: Carmel, Ind.

Cameron is a senior at Indiana University pursuing his bachelor's degree in sports marketing and management with a minor in informatics. In 2021 he was a game day operations intern with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a business intern with iSalus Healthcare in Indianapolis in 2018 and umpired travel league

baseball games for the Carmel Dad's Club from 2014 through 2017. He has attended many Indians games over the years.

Justin Tolle - Tickets

School: Taylor University (Upland, Ind.)

Hometown: Greenwood, Ind.

Justin graduated in December 2021 from Taylor University with a bachelor's degree in business management and minor in sports marketing. He was an offensive lineman for the football team at Taylor and most recently worked as a clerk at UPS. He is actively involved in assisting the Center Grove High School football program, too.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations can also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 15, 2022

Indians Announce 2022 Intern Class - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.