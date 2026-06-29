Point for Point
Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Four overtimes. One unforgettable duel.
Sonia Citron and Carla Leite delivered from start to finish. Catch every bucket in this week's Point for Point presented by mmschocolate.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2026
- Atlanta Dream Sign Jaylyn Sherrod to Developmental Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Natasha Mack Injury Update - Phoenix Mercury
- Jovana Nogić to Miss Remainder of 2026 WNBA Season - Phoenix Mercury
- Toronto Tempo Sign Ornella Bankole to Developmental Contract - Toronto Tempo
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