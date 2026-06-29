Point for Point

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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Four overtimes. One unforgettable duel.

Sonia Citron and Carla Leite delivered from start to finish. Catch every bucket in this week's Point for Point presented by mmschocolate.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2026

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