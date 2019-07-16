Playoffs MVP Milosek to Return Following Record-Setting Season

HUNTSVILLE - SPHL Playoffs MVP, Max Milosek, will be returning for his sophomore campaign, Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced Monday.

Milosek appeared in 30 regular season games (29 starts) in his rookie season, compiling a 23-6-1 record while setting new team records. The Lapeer, Michigan native posted a .922 save percentage along with a 2.29 goals allowed average, both breaking previous Havoc records.

Milosek took over as the regular starting goalie in late November, putting together a stretch of 8-straight wins that included one shutout. His dominance in the month of December earned him SPHL Player of the Week and Player of the Month honors.

In the playoffs, Milosek rose to the occasion, starting all seven games while stonewalling opponents en route to a 6-1 record, .943 save percentage and Playoffs MVP trophy.

Milosek joins Tyler Piacentini and Pat Condon as players signed from the 2018-19 season.

