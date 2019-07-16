Havoc Release Full 2019-20 Schedule

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc released their entire 2019-20 Southern Professional Hockey League schedule today.

The Havoc will open the season on the road against in-state rival and President's Cup final foe Birmingham Bulls on Friday, October 18th. Huntsville will play the Bulls eight times, with the Bulls visiting the Von Braun Center three times.

The home opener is set for Friday, November 1st against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Von Braun Center on Pharmacy First Ice where the Havoc will raise the President's Cup Championship banner for the second straight season.

The Havoc will play the bulk of their home games on Friday (10) and Saturday (12) nights. The rest of the home slate includes two Sundays, two Thursdays and one Tuesday. All night games will start at 7:00 p.m., while the puck will drop at 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. Huntsville will announce the start times of February 1st, 8th and 29th games ahead of the 2019-20 season.

A promotional schedule will be released on a later date. The schedule is subject to change.

2019-20 Huntsville Havoc Schedule (all times local)

Friday, October 18 @ Birmingham - 7:30

Saturday, October 19 @ Macon - 7:00

Friday, October 25 @ Quad City - 7:10

Saturday, October 26 @ Quad City - 7:10

Friday, November 1 vs Evansville - 7:00

Saturday, November 2 @ Evansville - 7:15

Friday, November 8 @ Knoxville - 7:35

Sunday, November 10 vs Knoxville - 5:00

Friday, November 15 vs Quad City - 7:00

Saturday, November 16 vs Knoxville - 7:00

Friday, November 22 @ Roanoke - 7:05

Saturday, November 23 vs Roanoke - 7:00

Thursday, November 28 vs Birmingham - 7:00

Friday, November 29 @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, November 30 @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday, December 6 @ Pensacola - 7:35

Saturday, December 7 @ Pensacola - 7:05

Friday, December 13 @ Fayetteville - 7:00

Saturday, December 14 @ Fayetteville - 6:00

Saturday, December 21 @ Pensacola - 7:05

Thursday, December 26 @ Knoxville - 7:35

Friday, December 27 vs Pensacola - 7:00

Saturday, December 28 vs Macon - 7:00

Tuesday, December 31 @ Evansville - 7:15

Friday, January 3 vs Quad City - 7:00

Saturday, January 4 vs Quad City - 7:00

Friday, January 10 @ Knoxville - 7:35

Saturday, January 11 vs Knoxville - 7:00

Friday, January 17 vs Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday, January 18 vs Birmingham - 7:00

Friday, January 24 vs Roanoke - 7:00

Saturday, January 25 @ Birmingham - 7:00

Thursday, January 30 vs Roanoke - 7:00

Friday, January 31 @ Macon - 7:30

Saturday, February 1 vs Fayetteville - TBD

Friday, February 7 @ Macon - 7:30

Saturday, February 8 vs Evansville - TBD

Friday, February 14 @ Birmingham - 7:30

Saturday, February 15 @ Birmingham - 7:00

Sunday, February 16 vs Roanoke - 5:00

Friday, February 21 vs Birmingham - 7:00

Saturday, February 22 vs Birmingham - 7:00

Friday, February 28 @ Birmingham - 7:30

Saturday, February 29 vs Knoxville - TBD

Friday, March 6 vs Evansville - 7:00

Saturday, March 7 vs Evansville - 7:00

Friday, March 13 vs Macon - 7:00

Saturday, March 14 vs Macon - 7:00

Tuesday, March 17 vs Pensacola - 7:00

Friday, March 20 vs Peoria - 7:00

Saturday, March 21 @ Evansville - 7:15

Thursday, March 26 vs Pensacola - 7:00

Friday, March 27 @ Peoria - 7:15

Saturday, March 28 @ Peoria - 7:15

Friday, April 3 @ Roanoke - 7:05

Saturday, April 4 @ Roanoke - 7:05

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1st at 7 p.m. Single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, October 1st at the Von Braun Center Ticket Box Office and at ticketmaster.com. Season tickets are still available at the Havoc office by calling 256-518-6160, or by visiting the Havoc website.

