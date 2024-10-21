Playoffs Are Calling: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

After Decision Day, 18 teams - nine across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference - have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2024

