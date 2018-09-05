Playoff Baseball Returns to Fresno on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies, champions of the Pacific Northern Division for the second time in four seasons, begin the quest for their second Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship on Wednesday in El Paso. After games one and two of the best-of-five series on Wednesday and Thursday, the series shifts to Chukchansi Park for game three at home this Friday evening (September 7), with games four and five also in Fresno on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. The Grizzlies' 2018 postseason is presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Additional partners for the Fresno Grizzlies' 2018 postseason include Save Mart Supermarkets, Cream, Dave & Buster's, Rocket Dog and Select Business Systems. Game 3 of the Pacific Conference Championship Series at Chukchansi Park on Friday, September 7 will feature post-game fireworks and a rally towel giveaway, for the first 2,000 fans through the gates. Rally towels are presented by Helena Agri-Enterprises. Friday will also feature the typical farmer's market on the concourse pre-game and during the game, presented by GAR Tootelian.

Should Fresno get by El Paso in the opening round of the postseason, games one and two of the Pacific Coast League Championship (best-of-five) will also be at Chukchansi Park, on September 11-12. All home playoff games will begin at 7:05 p.m., with the exception of a possible Game 5 on Sunday, September 9 (5:05 p.m.).

Grizzlies home playoff tickets are on sale by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com anytime or the Chukchansi Park ticket office, during normal business hours. Fresno, aiming to duplicate their sweep of both the PCL and Triple-A titles in 2015, won their division by 10 and a half games, and were alone in first place each day after April 12, the eighth game of the season. The Grizzlies were at least tied for first place each day following April 9, the fifth game of the year, in a near "wire-to-wire" division championship. Their 82-57 regular season record was good for a .590 winning percentage, the highest in Fresno's 21 seasons of Triple-A baseball. Ending the season 25 games over .500 also tied a franchise best; the 2015 club finished 84-59.

Individual-game playoff tickets are priced the same as the regular season, beginning as low as 10 dollars apiece. Fans may also purchase an all-inclusive playoff package for 40 dollars per seat (field box tickets), which will guarantee any and all home playoff games the Grizzlies host, in either series. Game 4 (if necessary) on Saturday 9/8 will also include a foam finger giveaway to the first 1,000 kids, and a cap giveaway to the first 3,500 fans, each presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

"We are truly living in a golden age of Fresno Grizzlies Baseball," said team president Derek Franks. "We just wrapped up our fourth consecutive winning season, which extended a franchise record. A shot at multiple championships in a relatively small amount of time is very rare, and we need all of the Central Valley and 'Growlifornia' behind us once again. Few things in sports are more dramatic than playoff baseball," Franks continued.

The Grizzlies front office will be hosting playoff watch parties at Fresno's Dave & Buster's location (212 East River Park Circle) for all road games; September 5-6 at El Paso, and games three, four and five of the PCL Finals (if necessary, site TBD) on September 14-16 should the Grizzlies advance. The Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Gildan will be September 18 in Columbus, Ohio, matching the champions of the PCL and International League. Should Fresno defeat El Paso, the Grizzlies will play the winner of the Memphis-Oklahoma City series for the PCL crown.

