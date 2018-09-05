Fresno's Tucker Recognized for August Play

September 5, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Fresno Grizzlies outfielder Kyle Tucker excelled in August and today was named Minor League Baseball's Pacific Coast League Player of the Month, following a vote of the League's field managers. Tucker, along with winners from other leagues, will be presented with an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of his performance last month.

Tucker posted the highest batting average (.471, 33-for-70), on-base percentage (.542), slugging percentage (.943) and OPS (1.485) in the circuit. Despite playing in only 17 games because of a Major League call-up, he still hit 10 home runs and had 27 RBI, totals that tied for third and fourth, respectively, among PCL players. Tucker also totaled 66 bases, while scoring 23 runs, stealing six bases and walking (12) nearly as many times as striking out (13).

The Tampa, Florida native began the month with Fresno and played in eight games before getting his second Major League call-up. After a four-game stint with Houston, Tucker finished the month in Triple-A. He reached base safely in all but one of the 17 games he appeared with Fresno and recorded 12 multi-hit contests. Tucker's month was highlighted by an eight-game stretch in which he hit nine home runs, twice clubbing two homers in a contest. That started on August 6 in Memphis, where Tucker hit a two-run home run, part of a two-hit, three-run game. On August 22 in Sacramento, Tucker hit two home runs, the second of which was a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning. He added another multi-homer contest, the third of his season, two days later against Salt Lake. The 21-year-old capped his power surge on August 25, also against the Bees, by hitting a walk-off three-run home run that won the Pacific Northern Division for the Grizzlies. That was the first of back-to-back walk-off hits for Tucker; he also did so the following night, hitting a 10th inning run-scoring single to beat Salt Lake. Tucker's efforts earned him PCL Player of the Week for the period of August 20-26. The fifth overall pick of the 2015 MLB draft finished the month by reaching base five times on August 30 (double, four walks) and four times on August 31 (two hits, two walks).

Tabbed by Baseball America as Houston's second-best prospect entering the season, Tucker completed his first season at Minor League Baseball's highest level. In 100 games, he posted the PCL's second-best slugging percentage (.590), recorded the third-most total bases (240) and runs (86), the fourth-most RBI (93) and the fifth-most hits (135). Tucker also finished third in the League's batting race, hitting .332 (135-for-407), nine points behind the champion, teammate J.D. Davis. Tucker was also honored as the PCL's Player of the Week for the period of June 18-24 after collecting 15 hits in a six-game stretch. He received his first Major League call-up in July, making his big league debut on July 7 against the Chicago White Sox. This is the first time he has been honored as a League's Player of the Month in his four-year career.

