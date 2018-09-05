Oklahoma City Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Extend Player Development Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers announced today they have extended their Player Development Contract for two years. The extension keeps the OKC Dodgers as the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate through the 2020 season.

"Being part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization and family throughout the last four years has been incredible," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "There's been an impressive string of on-field success in Oklahoma City and beyond, and the great fans of our city and state now bleed blue."

The affiliation began in September 2014, when Oklahoma City's Triple-A franchise was sold to Mandalay Baseball, LLC - a partnership that includes ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The OKC Dodgers won the Pacific Coast League's American Northern Division in 2015, 2016 and 2018, with the team advancing to the PCL finals in 2016. Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger, who both played for the OKC Dodgers before making their Major League debuts, each went on to win National League Rookie of the Year. The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2017 World Series roster featured 10 former OKC players.

"Oklahoma City has been a great home to our players and we're excited to extend our partnership with Mandalay Baseball and the OKC Dodgers' organization," said Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten. "It's been a fantastic partnership, and we're grateful for the community support we've received in our four seasons in Oklahoma City."

After winning the final four games of the regular season to propel to a division title, the OKC Dodgers open the 2018 Pacific Coast League Playoffs with a best-of-five series against the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night. The first two games will be played in Oklahoma City before the series shifts to Memphis.

Both Wednesday's and Thursday's games will start at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available through the box office on S. Mickey Mantle Drive, by calling (405) 218-1000, or ordering through okcdodgers.com.

