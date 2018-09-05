Game 1 of PCL Semifinals Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Game 1 of the Pacific Coast League semifinals between the Memphis Redbirds and Oklahoma City Dodgers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions in Oklahoma City. It is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 5:05 p.m.

Both games will be seven-inning contests.

After tomorrow's doubleheader, the best-of-five series shifts to Memphis for Games 3-5, scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:35 p.m. (if necessary), and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. (if necessary).

Playoff tickets start at just $10 and are on sale now at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.

