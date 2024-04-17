Pitching Walks 17, Pelicans Bounced 17-8, by Cannon Ballers

A night after the pitching staff walked just three and gave up two hits, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 17-8 by way of 17 walks and 13 hits allowed on Wednesday night. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Birds who fall to a 2-9 record. The Cannon Ballers improved to 6-5. With Kannapolis walking 12, there were 29 combined walks and 449 pitches thrown in the second game of the series.

Wednesday's loss went to reliever Vince Reilly (0-1) who allowed four runs off two walks and two hits while getting just one out in his season debut. Kenyi Perez allowed five runs in relief while walking four in 2/3 of an inning. Starter Mason McGwire didn't make it out of the first with three walks and a strikeout. The Pelicans had seven different pitchers appear as they set a single-game record with 17 walks in recorded franchise history since 2005.

Every batter in the starting lineup reached base with Andy Garriola (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) leading the way with a solo home run in the third and a sacrifice fly. Carter Trice (1-4, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two on a single in the third. The Pelicans drew 12 walks in the loss and left 13 on base.

The Cannon Ballers tallied a season-high 17 runs with four coming from Caden Connor (3-5, 2B, 4 RBI, BB). Ronny Hernandez (2-4, 3 RBI, 3 BB) walked three times and brought in three runs. For the second night in a row, Albertson Asigen (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) hit a solo home run, this time coming in the ninth inning.

The Cannon Ballers pitching staff also struggled, walking 12 as Christian Edwards (1-0) took the win with a scoreless inning in relief. Starter Jake Peppers lasted 2 2/3 frames with four earned runs off seven walks and three hits.

Myrtle Beach and Kannapolis meet in the third game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

