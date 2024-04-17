Big FredNats Innings Foil Woodpeckers in Day Game

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-4) fell behind big over the course of Wednesday afternoon's contest, allowing a season-high 16 runs and 17 hits in a 16-7 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals (7-4) at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The bullpen was asked to record 25 of 27 outs after starter Ethan Pecko (L, 0-1) surrendered a pair of runs in the first inning and had to depart due to pitch limitations.

Fayetteville scored the bulk of their runs across two three-run innings. The first stretch was generated while trailing 4-0 in the top of the third. After loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter, Yamal Encarnacion drove home the first run with a sacrifice fly. Kenni Gomez followed with a bouncer to the mound and the throw sailed high to first base, allowing Fernando Caldera to score. Waner Luciano then rolled into a fielder's choice that scored Nunez to make it a 4-3 without a single hit.

Fredericksburg quickly countered with a four-run bottom of the third and continued to pour in runs against the Fayetteville bullpen. They scored three more in the fourth inning and rallied for five in the bottom of the seventh.

Luciano connected for the big swing of the day in the top of the seventh, clubbing an estimated 417 foot home run to left-center off Bryan Polanco (W, 2-0). The homer marked the ninth different player to hit a home run in Fayetteville's first eleven games.

The six-game road series continues on Thursday night. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Alonzo Tredwell and Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Jose Atencio. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753943/final/box

