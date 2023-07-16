Pitching Struggles Cost Cutters; Black Bears Complete Sweep

The Williamport Crosscutters led into the sixth inning, but pitching struggles would cost the Cutters and they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 8-7. Williamsport was swept in the series, dropping all three games by a single run.

For the offense, the Cutters had nine hits in the game. Tyler Lasch collected two hits as well as well as a game high three RBIs. Will Fuenning collected two hits and scored twice. Jose Gonzalez homered for the third time in the series.

Williamsport started Ethan Smith where he went three innings allowing a run on two hits, where he also struck out four and walked three. David Mata went the next two innings for the Cutters where he allowed five runs on one hit along with walking five and striking out one. James Reilly would then only collect one out in his appearance where he allowed a run on one hit and walked one before leaving the game due to an injury. Noah Robinson was next out of the bullpen where he allowed four runs on three hits and walked four. Conner Langrell would only need two pitches to finish his outing which was two thirds of an inning.

WP: John Bakke (2-2)LP: Noah Robinson (0-1)SV: Brady Choban (3) Crosscutters Record: 2-6

Next Game: Monday, July 17th, 2023, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, July 17th, 2023, vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Phillie Phanatic Appearance, Free Hot Dog Monday

Final Score: Williamsport 7 West Virginia 8

Box Score Link: https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/gameday/crosscutters-vs-black-bears/2023/07/16/720605/final/wrap

