West Virginia Wins Seventh Straight Game and Sweeps Williamsport with 8-7 Victory

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - In a comeback win, the West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters, 8-7, at Monongalia County Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Bears secured the series sweep and got their seventh consecutive win in the second half of the MLB Draft League season.

Starting pitcher Brady Tedesco began the game with a solid outing through the first three innings. In the top of the first, Tedesco retired the first two batters before giving up a homerun to Crossutters' Jose Gonzalez for his third of the series. Tedesco hit his stride in the second inning as he retired the side to keep the Crosscutters' lead at one.

West Virginia tied it up in the bottom of the second with a solo shot from Patrick Lee. The 416-foot bomb, Lee's first of the season, knotted the game at one.

The Crosscutters quickly regained the lead and padded it in the third and fourth innings. A fielding error from shortstop Bobby Lada allowed Tyler Lasch to score for a 2-1 lead. Starter Tedesco struggled in the fourth, allowing three runs to score on two bases-loaded walks and a forceout from Cutters' Brayland Skinner. Heading into the home half, the Bears trailed 5-1.

But West Virginia began sawing away at the Crosscutters' lead in the bottom of the fourth. A sacrifice fly from Cam Ridley and a wild pitch that scored Blaine McIntosh cut the Williamsport lead to two.

Carson Lambert replaced Tedusco to start the sixth. After retiring the first Crosscutter, he found himself in a bases-loaded jam. However, Lambert struck out the last two batters of the inning to hold them scoreless.

The Black Bears took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth. Crosscutters' pitchers James Reilly and Noah Robinson combined for four runs with two scoring on walks. Noah Lucier recorded the only RBI of the inning to give the Black Bears a 7-5 lead.

Fighting off the West Virginia sweep, Williamsport tied the game the next inning. After allowing two on, Lambert was replaced by John Bakke with one out and two runners on base. A two-RBI single from Tyler Lasch tied the score at seven.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the eighth in dramatic fashion. Catcher Tyler Dellerman homered deep to left center field for the go-ahead run.

Down to their last three outs, Brady Choban came in to close for the Black Bears in the ninth. After a walk, he retired the next three batters with two strikeouts to earn the save and secure the Black Bears' win.

On a night with two West Virginia home runs, Dellerman and Patrick Lee led the Bears' offense. Dellerman, a graduate of University of Charleston, ended his night two-for-four at the dish with two runs, an RBI and a home run. Patrick Lee recorded one hit, two runs, and also an RBI with his solo home run.

The Black Bears remain undefeated in the second half of the season with a 7-0 record, and they sit atop the standings with a 3.5 game lead over the second-place Trenton Thunder. After an off day on Monday, the Bears hit the road for a three-game series against the Frederick Keys. They return home for a weekend series beginning on June 21. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

