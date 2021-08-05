Pitching Propels Billings to Victory

Billings, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads were shut out for the first seven innings on Wednesday evening en route to the Billings Mustangs 8-1 win to start a pivotal six game series.

The Mustangs came into the ballgame tonight with a one game lead on the Missoula Paddleheads for first place in the Northern Division standings in the second half of the season.

Both pitchers were dealing early. Gaylon struck out three of the first six to start the game. For Missoula, Matt Mogollon allowed just one baserunner in the first two innings as well.

Billings got on the board in the third inning. After Cameron Comer doubled to start, Brandon Pugh blooped a two out single to center field to drive him home and lead 1-0.

The Mustangs tacked on three more runs in the next two innings as well off Mogollon. After a Christian Sepulveda leadoff single, another two out base hit by Freddy Achecar scored the shortstop. Achecar would collect his second triple of the season to make it 2-0 Mustangs.

In the fifth inning, Christian Sepulveda tripled home Chris Eusay and Brandon Pugh to double the Mustangs lead. Sepulveda collected another multi-hit game and is 5-for-8 in his last two games.

After a four run seventh inning by Billings, Missoula finally got on the board in the top of the of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Jared Akins scored on a wild pitch. The Mustangs dominated the Paddleheads tonight in their 8-1 win, and improved to 12-4 in the second half of the season. They hold a two game lead on Missoula now.

The Mustangs (30-34/12-4) and the Missoula Paddleheads (45-19/10-5) meet in game two tomorrow. First pitch for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

