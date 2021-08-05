Offense Held in Check in 8-1 Loss to Mustangs

Billings, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday evening in the opening game of a 6-game slate at Dehler Park. The Mustangs have looked like a different team through the first 15 games of the second half coming into Wednesday's contest with a record of 11-4. Billings would keep their recent momentum rolling holding the Missoula offense in check in a 7-1 defeat.

The PaddleHeads offense was held to only four hits in the loss with no player recording more than one hit in the game. The fourth, and fifth innings both presented golden opportunities to get runs across as the PaddleHeads loaded the bases in both frames. A timely hit would allude Missoula in both instances however as the PaddleHeads would be kept off the board. Missoula would strand 12 runners on base in the game in total.

On the other side, the Mustangs were able to get the big hit when they needed it jumping out to a 4-0 advantage in the first five innings. All four of the runs scored by the Mustangs in those innings would come with 2 outs recorded. Brandon Pugh got Billings on the board with a single in the third before Freddy Achecar drove in a run in the next frame. In the fifth inning, shortstop Christan Sepulveda would knock in a pair on a triple down the right field line giving Billings a 4-run advantage. The New York native would finish the game 2- for-4.

Matt Mogollon took the loss for the PaddleHeads despite having a solid night on the hill overall. The Southern California native would strike out 6 in 5 innings only one walk.

The Mustangs would put the game away with a four-run rally in the seventh inning making the score 8-0.

Anthony Amicangelo brought in a run on a single to start the rally. The PaddleHeads would also prove to be their own worst enemy in the frame as 3 runs would score on two hit-batsmen and a wild pitch to help the Mustangs pad the lead.

Missoula would push their only run across in the next half inning after loading the bases for the third time in the game. Jared Akins scored in the inning on a wild pitch to make the score 8-1. It would ultimately prove to be too little too late as the PaddleHeads fate had seemingly been decided.

Missoula (45-19) will look to find new life in game 2 of the series opposite the Mustangs (30-34) on Thursday evening at Dehler Park. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

