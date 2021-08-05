Boise Leaves It Late as Fisbeck Plays Hero

Grand Junction, CO - Down to their final out, the Boise Hawks managed to rip a win away from the Grand Junction Rockies by a final score of 10-9 at Suplizio Field on Wednesday night.

Neither team could find a way to hold the other off early, with Grand Junction starting the game with back-to-back doubles to move ahead 1-0 in the first.

A Roby Enriquez single in the second would tie the game for the Hawks, as he drove in Wladimir Galindo from second base.

The top of the third would see Boise take their first lead of the contest, with Myles Miller leading off the inning with a single, Jason Dicochea getting hit by a pitch, and then Alejandro Rivero singling home Miller to put the Hawks ahead 2-1.

Grand Junction would then come back with a three run bottom half of that same inning to take the lead right back at 4-2.

Another lead change in the seesaw early innings came for Boise in the top of the fourth. With Roby Enriquez on first base after leading the inning off with a walk, Myles Harris battled his way through nine tough pitches with Rockies starter, James Varela.

On pitch number ten, Harris uncorked a towering blast that went straight over the right field foul pole for a two run homer, tying things at four.

Two batters later Miller squeaked a ball over the 330 sign down the right field line to give the Hawks a one run lead, before Rivero and Galindo knocked RBI singles to complete a five run inning for Boise and put them ahead 7-4.

After the top of the fourth the momentum shifted to the Rockies, who scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth to tie the game, before plating a pair in the bottom of seventh to jump ahead, 9-7.

Boise came to bat in the ninth after not scoring in four consecutive innings and needing a rally to try and snatch victory away from Grand Junction.

Jason Dicochea's leadoff infield single, and Galindo's liner to the outfield meant that Nate Fisbeck got to come up to the plate as the go-ahead run.

Working his way to a 3-1 count with two outs in the inning, Fisbeck cracked a line-drive to left field, with enough height to elude the glove of Rockies outfielder Frankie Jezioro who scaled the wall to try and bring it back.

It was the first professional home run for Fisbeck, who was previously 0-4 in the ballgame before his crucial ninth inning at bat.

Conner Dand came in for the bottom of the ninth and put the Rockies away, getting ground balls to Dicochea and Fisbeck before fanning Jezioro with high heat to secure his third save of the season.

Thanks to the victory the Boise Hawks now sit just one game back of Grand Junction in the PBL South with an 8-8 record.

They will try to tie the Rockies second half record tomorrow when they send John Ellison out to the mound to make his second professional start.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:35 at Suplizio Field on Thursday evening.

