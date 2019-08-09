Pitching Falters as Doubledays Fall to Scrappers

August 9, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Auburn Doubledays News Release





The Doubledays entered Mahoning Valley aiming for their first three-game win streak since all the way back in June 30-July 2. Their back-to-back games at home against the Spikes put them back in the win column after losing five straight. The Scrappers, however, had other plans.

Auburn (20-31) fell to Mahoning Valley (23-29), 6-4, as the Scrappers rallied in the eighth inning against the Doubledays' bullpen.

The Doubledays jumped on Mahoning Valley starter Gregori Vasquez to open the game with two early runs. The rehabbing righty led off the first inning by allowing a single to Ricardo Mendez and was charged with a wild pitch that advanced him into scoring position. Jake Randa pushed Mendez in with a single and - with two outs - was brought home himself on a J.T. Arruda triple.

The lead was short lived, however, as Mahoning Valley answered back with two runs of their own in the second inning. After the Doubledays offense went down in order in the top half, Auburn pitcher Carlos Romero walked the bases loaded to bring Julian Escobedo to the plate. Escobedo took two balls from Romero before knocking in a run on a shallow hit to left field.

Brayan Rocchio followed with a single to his own to tie the game, but Korey Holland, the runner on second, was going for the lead. Holland turned and third and darted home as centerfielder Randa launched the ball into the infield. The throw was cut off by Jose Sanchez, who connected with Jack Dunn (covering home) to throw out Holland. Romero escapes the inning three pitches later by forcing Will Brennen to ground out.

Auburn took the lead once more in the fourth inning with another two-spot, stemming from a leadoff throwing error from the second baseman to put Wilmer Perez on board. Perez reached second on a hit-and-run that resulted in a strikeout, but reached third base when catcher Bryan Lavastida threw the ball into centerfield. The extra 90-feet would not matter, however, as Jeremy Ydens would take the very next pitch out of the ballpark. The UCLA product launched his first home run of the season to left field to give the Doubledays a 4-2 lead.

But that lead, unfortunately for Auburn, would not last. Romero - after quickly retiring the first two batters in the fifth inning - gave up a single and then walked Raynel Delgado. Another walk to Michael Cooper loaded the bases, and a single to Joab Gonzalez tied the game back up at 2-2.

Fausto Segura came into the game to record the last out and pitched a scoreless sixth inning before being pulled for Trey Turner to start the seventh. Turner's control issues resurfaced as he walked Delgado with two outs, which was his seventh consecutive game stretching back to his time in Class-A Hagerstown that he had allowed a free pass. He opened up the eighth inning with a strikeout but then gave up a double, which ended up at third base after a wild pitch. Turner walked the next batter - his fourth outing allowing two or more walks - and another wild pitch gave the Scrappers the lead back. Escobedo lined out to Pena for the second out of the inning, but another single gave Mahoning Valley another insurance run.

The Doubledays will be back in action Friday at 7:05 PM.

