Pitching Dominates, Home Runs Fly as Cards Shine in Princeton

July 30, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





PRINCETON, W.V. - Michael YaSenka and Wilberto Rivera combined for the staff's first shutout of the season, and four different Johnson City bats went deep as the Cardinals ran away from the Princeton Rays at Hunnicutt Field Tuesday 10-0. The Cards will look to clinch the series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.

YaSenka (2-1) turned in another brilliant performance, limiting the Rays to just five hits while striking out three in six scoreless innings as the starter. Rivera earned his first save of the season with three scoreless innings of four-strikeout ball to complete the game on the mound.

The Cards got a two-run homer from Chandler Redmond in the first to build an early 2-0 lead. The blast was Redmond's eighth of the season and came vs. Rays starter Taj Bradley. Bradley (1-4) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (three earned) in three innings of work.

Aaron Antonini added his second homer of the season in the sixth vs. Stanly Sabino. Zach Jackson blasted a two-run homer in the eighth and Todd Lott added a three-run homer in the ninth to put the game out of reach. The homers were the third of the season for both Jackson and Lott.

Cardinal pitching has now gone 13 innings without allowing a run, the longest streak for the staff this season. Malcom Nunez chipped in three hits, including a double, and scored twice in the win. Redmond also carded two runs. Lott finished the game with a season-high four RBIs.

Johnson City (22-17) is now a season-best five games over .500 for the second time this year. The Cards look to stay hot and clinch the series vs. the Rays (18-21) Wednesday. RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is expected to start for Johnson City vs. LHP Jose Lopez (2-3, 3.46 ERA) for Princeton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The Cardinals return for a seven-game homestand starting Friday, August 2nd vs. Bluefield. The evening will feature a Steve Spurrier Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans through the gates. The full Cardinal schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.