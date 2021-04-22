Pitcher-Catcher Combo Join Honks for '21

April 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to introduce a new pitcher-catcher combo to the 2021 roster. University of Arizona catcher Cameron LaLiberte and Walsh University left-handed pitcher Brant Alazaus will both make the trip to Rochester this summer in search of the Honkers' sixth Northwoods League title.

LaLiberte, a second-year freshman due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is in his first season at Arizona. Prior to shipping down to Tucson for 2021, LaLiberte posted a .268 batting average and drove in six runs with Chandler Gilbert Community College in 15 games last season. The right-handed bat stroked five extra-base hits during his time as a Coyote and drew five walks en route to a .375 on-base percentage. LaLiberte was a highly-touted catching product as a prepster, earning All-Conference, All-District and All-Region honors in his junior and senior seasons at Basha High School in Gilbert, Arizona. A 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American, the Arizona native has tallied one hit in three at bats as a Wildcat this season.

Alazaus, pitching in his third season at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, has raised eyebrows for the Cavaliers over the last two years. Thus far in 2021, the Alliance, Ohio native places sixth in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 43:6 mark, and has compiled a 3.05 ERA through 41.1 innings of work. Alazaus has two seven-inning complete games to his name this season, and has struck out eight batters in two separate outings. In 2020, Alazaus cruised in three appearances before the suspension of the season, tossing 19 innings to the tune of a 1.89 ERA. Alazaus' 20:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio was tops in all of Division II baseball. The long lefty threw a nine-inning, five-hit complete game against St. Thomas Aquinas in which he struck out 10 batters and walked his only hitter of the season.

Before heading to college, Alazaus was a three-sport athlete at West Branch High School in Beloit, Ohio, lettering four times in baseball and three times in golf while also playing basketball in the fall.

The Rochester Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM. Connect with the team on social media by liking them on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club and following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@HonkersBaseball). Join the conversation by using the hashtag #UnlockTheFlock, and follow along with all Honkers roster reveals with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGeese.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.