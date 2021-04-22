Pit Spitters Food Voting Ends Friday

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters have until Friday, April 23rd at 5pm to cast a vote for one of seven items to be on the menu this year at Turtle Creek Stadium. The voting will determine one of the next culinary delights for the 2020 season.

The list was narrowed down from more than hundreds of ideas submitted by fans last. Fans are invited to go to www.PitSpitters.com and vote for their favorite item. The winner will be put on the menu this season.

Below is the list of this year's finalists.

Cubano Dog: This All-Star lineup is the only one you'll need on a hot summer day at Turtle Creek Stadium. In our leadoff spot, a ballpark staple, a hot dog. Up next sliced ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard. Hit a homerun every time with this order

Deep Fried Uncrustable: Peanut Butter and Jelly are the perfect combination. Now lovingly batter it up and drop it in the deep fryer and you've got an All-American staple with that ballpark flavor! Add some powdered sugar and you'll realize crusts are just for decoration.

Pit Spitter Fritter: Quentin Tarantino once said "Hamburgers! The corner-stone of any nutritious breakfast!" We think Mr. Tarantino was on to something. With Cherry Fritters as your burger bun, you've got the perfect breakfast sandwich to eat for dinner at the ballpark. Don't fritter away your opportunity to taste this delicious burger.

The Grand Spam Sandwich: Since 1937 more than 8 billion cans of Spam have been sold. This many people can't be wrong, and when you taste this fried Spam sandwich with pineapple rings you'll understand why. The volcanic eruption of flavor will have your taste buds saying "Aloha old friend" every time you take an unforgettable bite.

Chickles: The CDC recommends 3 cups of vegetables a day. This culinary delight has half of that and more in one sitting! This large dill pickle stuffed with chicken is the tastiest way to get your veggie intake. Eat this tasty treat and you'll understand why the chicken crossed the road, because this was on the other side

Chicken and Waffles: Start with a waffle cone, add chicken strips and you have the best 1 - 2 punch since Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Add a drizzle of syrup and your taste buds will think they've just won the championship.

Nebraska Salad: What would happen if pigs could fly? The price of bacon would skyrocket! Lucky for everyone pigs can't fly, yet, even luckier you can try the cheesy bacon corn. Start with a cup of warm corn, add nacho cheese, followed by bacon bits and you have a triple crown winner! Your taste buds will be flying high savoring this meal.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini-plans, Fox Motors Den Tables and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. Tickets for individual games will go on sales later this month. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across all of our social media channels.

