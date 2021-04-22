Mallards Add Two Former Players to Coaching Staff

April 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WIS. - The Madison Mallards are bringing in two former players from their 2019 squad to join the coaching staff. Ryne Stanley (NC A&T) and Leon Davidson (NC A&T) are coming back to assist skipper Donnie Scott as the club returns to action in 2021.

Stanley appeared in 30 games for the Mallards in 2019, notching 24 hits and 9 RBIs and scoring 20 runs, one of those runs coming in a 4-2 playoff victory against Wisconsin Rapids. When asked about his return, Stanley said, "Returning to Madison this summer is a great opportunity. I couldn't tell you what this means to me. I can't wait to get the guys going and go win a championship!" The catcher out of North Carolina A&T State is currently a redshirt senior, hitting .225 with 11 RBIs and 2 homers on the year.

Davidson will be coaching the pitching staff for 2021. As a player in 2019, he logged 41.2 innings pitched in 26 games, limiting batters to just a 1.94 ERA and striking out 43, good for third-most on the team. "Donnie [Scott] reached out and offered me the position the previous summer but COVID stopped that from happening," the right-hander said. "I loved the city and the Mallards as a player, so it was a no-brainer to come back to coach!" Like Stanley, Davidson is in his senior season at North Carolina A&T State, with 14 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of relief appearances for the Aggies.

The Madison Mallards are excited to bring back two former players as coaches for their newest campaign. They open up their long-awaited 2021 season at the Duck Pond on May 31st at 5:05pm. Follow the Mallards on social media or check out mallardsbaseball.com to stay up to date on all the Mallards news!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.