Pit Spitters Offensive Struggles Lead to Close Loss

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters came out of the All-Star Break and opened the six-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Thursday.

The Pit Spitters offense failed to show up for most of the game, as Jackrabbit pitcher threw five 1-2-3 innings in the game.

The Jackrabbits scored two runs in the third and fourth innings on Wyatt Rush. After allowing just one run on three hits through seven innings last time against Kokomo, Rush struggled against hitters through five innings tonight. He allowed four hits, walked three batters and plunked three more.

The only offense for Traverse City came in the bottom of the fifth. After four no-hit innings, Miles Simington led off the inning with a single. Christian Faust and Miguel Useche followed to load the bases with nobody out. Trey Yunger and Crews Taylor picked up RBI's to cut the lead to 4-2.

Kokomo added a run in the seventh to go up 5-2 and would close out the game by that score. Traverse City finished the game with just three hits, all in that fifth inning. Three more batters walked, giving the Pit Spitters just six baserunners all game.

The win for Kokomo puts them up two games in the Great Lakes East second half standings and one game for the overall standings.

Up Next

The series finale between these teams is 7:05 tomorrow. Kokomo's Ryan Fleming (0-1, 2.45) will oppose Traverse City's Cade Heil (2-2, 3.48). For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

