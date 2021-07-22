Mallards Open Four Game Home Stand against Growlers

The Madison Mallards (8-5) are finally back at the Duck Pond at Warner Park after a four-game road trip plus the all-star break and are set to host the Kalamazoo Growlers (5-9) for the first of a four game home stand.

The Mallards went into the all-star break on a two game win streak as they swept the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon. They won in shutout fashion 3-0 on Saturday and then won 6-3 on Sunday thanks to four-hit days from both Alex Iadisernia (Elon) and Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron).

Over the all-star break the Mallards sent their two all-stars in Alex Iadisernia and Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) to Mankato, Minnesota. Iadisernia participated in the home run challenge on Monday, hitting nine home runs in his round. Both participated in the all-star game.

Tonight the Mallards will send right-hander Kyle Subers (Lafayette). Subers is coming off a gem in his last start which was his first start of the year. He pitched five innings against the Chinooks, giving up just one hit and striking out eight, earning himself Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

Starting on the mound for the Growlers will be Anthony Bennetti (Barry University). Bennetti has pitched just once this season and he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine.

The Mallards are 2-0 against Kalamazoo this season after they swept them in Michigan on July 8th and 9th. Mallards outfielder Matt Scannell (Princeton) hit home runs in each of those games.

Tonight the Mallards will be wearing special Milwaukee Bears jerseys for their Negro Leagues Tribute Night. There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the ballpark where fans can get vaccinated and get a free Great Dane Duck Blind GA (soda) ticket to the game.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. and is the first of two against the Growlers. Tomorrow's game will also start at 6:35 p.m. with the Mallards then staying home to welcome in the Wisconsin Woodchucks for a series over the weekend.

