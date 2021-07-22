Booyah Travel to Michigan

July 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are headed to Battle Creek to take on the Bombers at C.O. Brown Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are well rested as the All-Star break has come to an end. Prior to the break, the Booyah used a masterful performance by Mykel Page (Southern) to get a win over the division-leading Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 4-1. Page threw seven shutout innings with three strikeouts in the win.

The Booyah will start All-Star Logan Lee on Thursday. He is 3-1 on the season with a 3.53 ERA. He's tossed 43.1 innings, allowing 35 hits, 20 runs, 17 earned runs, 13 walks with 34 strikeouts this season. He struck out the only batter he faced during the All-Star Game in Mankato.

The Bombers have not announced a probable pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 pm CDT from C.O. Brown Stadium.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday, July 26 for a bout against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dogs Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.