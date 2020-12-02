Pit Spitters 2021 Schedule to be Released at Drive Thru Lunch and Food Drive Saturday

December 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are turning the corner on 2020 and looking forward to what is sure to be an action packed 2021 baseball season. While the return of warm summer nights and all the fun that Pit Spitters games at Turtle Creek Stadium have to offer may still be a few months away, we are happy to announce that its officially one step closer now that the 2021 Pit Spitters schedule has been finalized!

The 2021 schedule will officially be available on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com, beginning on Sunday, December 6, but this Saturday, fans can stop by Turtle Creek Stadium to grab one before it's available to the general public. Fans who visit the ballpark on Saturday will also have an opportunity have a ballpark hot dog, visit with "Monty Claus" and most importantly help the Pit Spitters give back to those in need as we head into the holiday season.

This Saturday, December 5, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the Pit Spitters are teaming up with Father Fred to host a drive-thru lunch and food drive. For just $7, fans can get a stadium hot dog, a bag of Great Lakes Chips, a cookie, and a Pepsi product. For those that would like a dessert, a pre-packaged Moomer's Ice Cream can be added on for just $2 more. Proceeds from all lunch purchases will benefit Father Fred.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the event as the drive-thru will also serve as a drop off for food donations for Father Fred. Fans will also have an opportunity to meet "Monty Claus!". Monty, the Pit Spitters mascot, will be dressed in his holiday best and ready to take socially distanced holiday pictures with Pit Spitters fans of all ages!

Fans can also pre-order Pit Spitters merchandise for pick up here. The deadline to order for event pick up on Saturday is 3pm on Friday, December 4. The Pit Shop will not be open to the public during this event.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2021 season are currently on sale at www.PitSpitters.com or by calling 231.943.0100. There are several season ticket packages from which to choose including five and 10-game patio table plans. Socially distanced group tickets can also be reserved at this time. Options for groups vary and include private hospitality decks, outdoor suites, fundraisers and nightly luxury suite rentals. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the Spring and the 2021 Pit Spitters roster will be announced closer to Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.