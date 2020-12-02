Booyah Announce Ticket Package Dates for 2021 Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah announced their 2021 regular season schedule on November 23rd. Today the team announced the dates for their half-season and 5 Game+ Legacy Membership packages.

The half-season packages are available in both the VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club as well as box seating on the main concourse level and consist of 18 of the 36 Booyah home games. Aside from Opening Day, the half season packages feature most Thursdays through Sunday home games.

Half-Season Package Dates (18 games)

June 1* June 17 July 1 July 9 July 17 August 5

June 5 June 26 July 3 July 15 July 30 August 8

June 10 June 27 July 8 July 16 July 31 August 13

Previously known as the 5 Game Membership, the Booyah have created a version of the mini plan that will feature the best games, enhanced benefits for fans and a new name, the 5 Game+ Legacy Membership. While the benefits and inclusions will be enhanced, the price will remain the same-$99 per package. Instead of receiving food & beverage for a limited time frame each game and from a limited menu, each 5 Game+ Legacy Member will now receive a $50 gift card that will be able to be used for ANYTHING at ANY of the concessions stands or Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park, ANYTIME during the game, ALL SEASON LONG. In addition, each 5 Game+ Member will receive the following perks:

Tickets to 5 Games PLUS Opening Day FREE (6 games total)

$50 gift card per seat that can be used for concessions or merchandise at your leisure

Priority Seating (box seat in any section in main level grandstand, no-upcharge)

20% Season Long Merchandise discount in the Team Apparel Fan Shop

Never-A-Wasted Ticket Exchange Policy (swap out dates to games that work for your schedule)

Guaranteed Promotional Giveaways (no matter what time you show up to the game!)

Exclusive Booyah hat per package

5 Year Anniversary renewal gift (Club Upgrade for additional game) and 10 Year Anniversary renewal gift (Customized Replica Jersey with name and number)

5 Game Plus Legacy Membership Package Dates (*extra 6th game FREE)

Membership Pack A Membership Package B

Tuesday, June 1* (Opening Day) Tuesday, June 1* (Opening Day)

Saturday, June 5 Thursday, June 10

Thursday, June 17 Saturday, June 26

Saturday, July 3 Friday, July 9

Friday, July 16 Saturday, July 17

Friday, July 30 Saturday, July 31

Fans that did not have a ticket package in the past are now able to purchase the half-season and 5 Game+ Memberships before single game tickets go on sale in April 2021. These packages make great gifts and stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season. Please note that packages can be split between friends and family.

Ticket renewals are underway. All season seat and 5 Game holders from 2020 who wish to renew their same seats for 2021 are asked to do so by contacting the Booyah front office no later than December 11th and placing a 50% deposit on their tickets. By doing so, seat holders will receive same pricing and preferred seat choice. Those that pay in full by December 11th will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree in the Team Apparel Fan Shop per package renewed, just in time for the holidays.

For more ticket package information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the Thario Building Services ticket office at 920-497-7225. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

