Growlers Announce Virtual Hot Stove Event

The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to announce the premiere of their first-ever "Hot Stove" event on Friday, December 18th at 4:30 pm on Facebook Live. Normally, the Kalamazoo Growlers would host an annual celebration for fans, host families, season ticket holders, and corporate partners at Airway Fun Center. Since they are unable to celebrate the 2020 season and anticipate the 2021 season in person, they have decided to host it on Facebook Live for everyone to enjoy!

The Hot Stove Facebook live event is sure to be entertaining and will give fans an inside look at the Growlers staff, common characters you might see at the ballpark and the procedures the Growlers use to provide an entertaining experience to the community. Besides fun skits, visits from your favorite ballpark characters, commercials, and a ballpark food segment, the highlight of the live event are interviews with two former Kalamazoo Growlers players, now big leaguers, San Francisco Giants pitcher Caleb Baragar and the Detroit Tigers very own John Schreiber.

Caleb Baragar made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Baragar, who played collegiately at Indiana University, played for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2014. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB draft. John Schreiber made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers on Friday, August 9, 2019. Schreiber, who played collegiately at the University of Northwestern Ohio, also pitched for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2014. He was drafted by the Tigers in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

The Kalamazoo Growlers encourage fans to follow their Facebook page for updates and to catch the premiere of the live show.

