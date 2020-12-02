December 3rd "Out with the Old" Blowout Sale
December 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
December 3rd-Huge Blowout Sale in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park. Everything must go, with most items priced at $10. Nothing inside the store more than $35. The Team Apparel Fan Shop will be open extended hours from 8:30am-7pm on December 3rd offering amazing year-end specials. Limited sizes available.
Booyah 5 Game Plus Legacy Memberships, season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Dates for memberships and half season packages will be released in December. Please call the Booyah Front Office at 920-497-7225 or stop by Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way to reserve your tickets.
If you're still looking for a gift for the holidays, make sure to stop into the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park or purchase online atÂ booyahbaseball.com.Â Ticket packages, new merchandise and gift cards are all available. On Thursday, December 3rdÂ from 8:30-7pm the Fan Shop will be open extended hours and offering amazing year-end specials on all items with prices ranging between $5 and $25.
