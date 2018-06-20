Pirates Win Opener

After six straight Opening Day losses, the Bristol Pirates came out on top 10-2 over the Greeneville Reds on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh's 2017 second-round pick Steven Jennings started for the Pirates, allowing only two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings. Jennings held the Reds scoreless over the first four innings before surrendering a one-out, two-run single in the fifth inning that would end his evening. Vince Deyzel came on in relief of Jennings, and proceeded to hold the Reds offense to three hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings of work to earn his first win of the season. Austin Shields closed out the game with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Jeremias Portorreal kicked off the scoring in the Pirates' four-run second inning after scoring on a wild pitch by Reds starter Jacob Heatherly. Mason Martin drove in the next run on a bases-loaded walk, and then two more runs scored on another wild pitch to put Bristol up 4-0.

Mikell Granberry hit a lead off triple in the fifth inning and scored on the same play after a throwing error by Greeneville second baseman Jonathan Willems. The Pirates then tacked on another two runs on a two-run home run from Martin in the sixth inning. Yondry Contreras added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with an RBI single to right field, and later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 9-2 game. Martin would also go on to score on a wild pitch in the inning to make it 10-2.

The Pirates return to Pioneer Park on Tuesday evening for the second game of the series against the Reds. Shane Baz - the Pirates first round pick in the 2017 Draft - will get the start for Bristol, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pirates will return to Bristol for their home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.

