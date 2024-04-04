Pirates Announce 2024 Bradenton Marauders Break Camp Roster

April 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the 2024 break camp roster for the Bradenton Marauders, the Single-A affiliate of the Pirates.

The roster features 10 players selected by the Pirates in the 2023 draft and 19 returners from a season ago. In total, six of the Top 30 prospects in the Pirates system are featured between MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Michael Kennedy (No. 15) ranks as the highest-rated prospect on the Marauders this season per MLB Pipeline. Other notables on the list include Shalin Polanco (No. 16), 2023 3rd round pick Garret Forrester (No. 19), Jesus Castillo (No. 25), and catcher Omar Alfonzo (No. 29).

Baseball America also has 2023 fourth-round selection Carlson Reed as the No. 26 prospect in the organization. The right-hander made four appearances with the FCL Pirates last season after his selection in the draft. A 12th round pick out of Arizona State University last year, Khristian Curtis was a member of the inaugural Spring Breakout roster this past spring and tossed a scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles. The 19-year-old Kennedy spent most of his first season in professional baseball in the complex league but racked up the fourth-most strikeouts in the FCL. The southpaw sported a 2.13 ERA and punched out 55 batters in 42.1 innings.

Offensively, the Marauders welcome back two of their top five run producers. Polanco ranked second on the team with 45 RBIs, while Castillo was one of just eight Minor League players to walk over 100 times last year. Esmerlyn Valdez (.312) and Jeral Toledo (.306) ranked fifth and seventh in the Florida Complex League last season in batting average with Valdez also leading the FCL Pirates in home runs (6). Alfonzo anchors the catching position after he played 52 games for the Marauders last season. Forrester made his professional debut last August but was limited to just six games. During that span, the former Oregon State Beaver went 5-for-18 at the plate while drawing 10 walks.

Five countries are also represented on the roster: Aruba, Dominican Republic, Taiwan, United States, and Venezuela

The full roster is listed below:

PITCHERS (15): Hung-Leng Chang, Magdiel Cotto, Khristian Curtis, Yoldin De La Paz, Hunter Furtado, Luigi Hernandez, Carlos Jimenez, Antwone Kelly, Michael Kennedy, Tyler Kennedy, Garrett McMillan, Carlson Reed, Peyton Stumbo, Landon Tomkins, Mike Walsh

CATCHERS (2): Omar Alfonzo, Justin Mikinis

INFIELDERS (6): Jesus Castillo, Garret Forrester, Juan Jerez, Javier Rivas, Jeral Toledo, Esmerlyn Valdez

OUTFIELDERS (5): Braylon Bishop, Sergio Campana Jauri Custodio, Jack Herman, Shalin Polanco,

The Bradenton Marauders open the 2024 Florida State League season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 5 against the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 pm. Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

