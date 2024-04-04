Top Five Blue Jays Prospects Brandon Barriera and Arjun Nimmala Headline 30-Man Roster

April 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their 2024 Opening Day roster, highlighted by seven of the Major League club's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

The roster includes the Blue Jays' last two first-round draft picks: left-handed pitcher Brandon Barriera, who returns to the Dunedin roster after throwing 18.1 innings with the D-Jays last season, and 18-year-old infielder Arjun Nimmala, who was drafted 20th overall last July out of Strawberry Crest High School in Hillsborough County.

Jays No. 18 prospect, right-handed pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown will make his professional debut with Dunedin after being selected by Toronto in the third round of last summer's draft. Fellow top-30 right-hander Fernando Perez is set to make his full-season debut after pitching to a 2.72 ERA in 49.2 innings with the FCL Blue Jays last summer.

2023 Dunedin infield regulars Tucker Toman (Toronto's No. 20 prospect) and Manuel Beltre (No. 27 prospect) return to TD Ballpark to open the campaign, along with outfielder Yhoangel Aponte (No. 25 prospect), who played six games with Dunedin to finish last season.

The 30-man roster includes three Canadians: left-handed pitcher Connor O'Halloran (Mississauga, Ontario), catcher Nicolas Deschamps (Quebec City, Quebec), and infielder Bryce Arnold (Hamilton, Ontario).

First-year manager Jose Mayorga will lead the squad. The former Blue Jays farmhand has managed the FCL Blue Jays each of the last two seasons, as well as winter ball in his home country of Panama.

The full roster is listed below.

Pitchers: Eliander Alcalde, Brandon Barriera, Irving Carter, Sebastian Espino, Jerry Huntzinger, Keiner Leon, Landen Maroudis, Aaron Munson, Connor O'Halloran, Fernando Perez, Kai Peterson, Carson Pierce, Grant Rogers, Yondrei Rojas, JJ Sanchez, Juaron Watts-Brown

Catchers: Nicolas Deschamps, Edward Duran, Eduardo Montero

Infielders: Bryce Arnold, Ricardo Balogh, Manuel Beltre, Cristian Feliz, Arjun Nimmala, Tucker Toman

Outfielders: Yhoangel Aponte, Victor Arias, Braden Barry, Alexis Hernandez, Yeuni Munoz

The D-Jays open the 2024 season at TD Ballpark on April 5 as they host the Lakeland Flying Tigers. To celebrate Opening Night, all tickets are five dollars, and fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show and concert, presented by Budweiser. Fans can buy tickets now on DunedinBlueJays.com.

