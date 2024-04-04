Mighty Mussels Host Open House to Celebrate Start of 2024 Baseball Season

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Just days after the Minnesota Twins left their spring training home, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels kicked off the 2024 baseball season with an Open House for fans, season ticket holders and sponsors.

Held April 2 at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex, more than 300 guests attended a meet-and-greet with players, coaches and front office staff, as well as an opportunity to watch a team practice. Season ticket holders and corporate sponsors enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to sample culinary items from the ballpark's upgraded catering menu, including pulled pork, chicken fingers, pretzels and a variety of desserts.

Mighty Mussels Manager Brian Meyer addressed Open House guests and expressed his excitement about the talent on this year's team, including Walker Jenkins, the unanimous top prospect in the Twins organization and No. 10 prospect in baseball.

"Over the past decade, the Twins organization has done a tremendous job evaluating and building talent, and the Mighty Mussels have been the beneficiary of that success," said John Martin, managing partner of the Mighty Mussels. "We have tried to create an equally outstanding product off the field. The gameday atmosphere - from fireworks shows and swag giveaways to mascot races and postgame concerts - has made Hammond Stadium THE place for affordable family fun in Southwest Florida."

The Mighty Mussels will play 132 games during the 2024 regular season. Tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

