Mighty Mussels Announce Dates of Fireworks Shows, Giveaways

April 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced dates for 13 postgame fireworks shows and 10 fan giveaways during the 2024 baseball season.

Fireworks shows will light up the night sky after every Friday home game, with the biggest pyrotechnics show of the season being held Thursday, July 4 as part of the team's Independence Day celebration. Nearly every Saturday home game features giveaways of Mighty Mussels-branded swag.

"We want our fans to walk away from Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex with something - it could be a souvenir, foul ball, Mussels swag or just memories of a great time with family and friends," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters.

Pyrotechnics launch from behind the right field fence within minutes of the final out at Friday home games. Postgame fireworks shows will be held on the following dates:

April 5

April 19

April 26

May 10

May 31

June 14

June 28

July 4 (Independence Day)

July 5

July 12

Aug. 2

Aug. 16

Aug. 30

Fireworks shows are sponsored by Achieva Credit Union, B103.9, BRANDT, Chase, Coors Light, Lee County Mosquito Control, Miller Lite and The News-Press.

Giveaway quantities are limited and presented to early-arriving fans for select Saturday games, including:

April 5: Magnet schedule

April 6: Tank top (fans 21+)

April 27: Replica jersey

June 1: Camo hat

June 15: Grilling apron

June 29: Coin bank

July 6: Red, white and blue hat

July 13: Pit viper sunglasses

Aug. 3: Pickleball paddle

Aug. 17: Pennant (fans 21+)

Giveaway sponsors include Alliance Mortgage/Community Choice Credit Union, Bud Light, Busch Light, Conditioned Air, Discount Demolition, Frantz Eye Care, Gerber Collision, Lee County Solid Waste and Publix.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2024

