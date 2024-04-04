Mighty Mussels Announce Dates of Fireworks Shows, Giveaways
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced dates for 13 postgame fireworks shows and 10 fan giveaways during the 2024 baseball season.
Fireworks shows will light up the night sky after every Friday home game, with the biggest pyrotechnics show of the season being held Thursday, July 4 as part of the team's Independence Day celebration. Nearly every Saturday home game features giveaways of Mighty Mussels-branded swag.
"We want our fans to walk away from Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex with something - it could be a souvenir, foul ball, Mussels swag or just memories of a great time with family and friends," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters.
Pyrotechnics launch from behind the right field fence within minutes of the final out at Friday home games. Postgame fireworks shows will be held on the following dates:
April 5
April 19
April 26
May 10
May 31
June 14
June 28
July 4 (Independence Day)
July 5
July 12
Aug. 2
Aug. 16
Aug. 30
Fireworks shows are sponsored by Achieva Credit Union, B103.9, BRANDT, Chase, Coors Light, Lee County Mosquito Control, Miller Lite and The News-Press.
Giveaway quantities are limited and presented to early-arriving fans for select Saturday games, including:
April 5: Magnet schedule
April 6: Tank top (fans 21+)
April 27: Replica jersey
June 1: Camo hat
June 15: Grilling apron
June 29: Coin bank
July 6: Red, white and blue hat
July 13: Pit viper sunglasses
Aug. 3: Pickleball paddle
Aug. 17: Pennant (fans 21+)
Giveaway sponsors include Alliance Mortgage/Community Choice Credit Union, Bud Light, Busch Light, Conditioned Air, Discount Demolition, Frantz Eye Care, Gerber Collision, Lee County Solid Waste and Publix.
Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.
