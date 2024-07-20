Pippins Get Rocked to Begin Wenatchee Series

WENATCHEE, Washington - Yakima Valley played the top team in the West Coast League's North Division close for a couple innings on Friday night. However, a five-run third frame gave the AppleSox all the momentum needed to defeat the Pippins in their home stadium.

The Pipps were defeated 9-2 in dominant fashion at Paul Thomas Senior Field. The AppleSox began the offense with a bang, highlighted by Evan Cloyd, in the first inning.

After an RBI groundout from Aidan Dougherty gave Wenatchee the 1-0 lead, Cloyd stepped up to the plate with two outs. He stared down the Pippins' ace starting pitcher, Ethan Salscheider, and took him long on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.

The Cal Poly product sent his second home run of the season to give Wenatchee the early 2-0 lead. The ball left the yard over the right field fence and traveled over 350 feet. From this point on, the Wenatchee offense looked unstoppable.

The Pipps were able to add their only runs of the game an inning later to tie the game. Adrian Hinojosa and Spencer Shipman both came around, thanks to an RBI single from Owen Egan and Toussaint Bythewood's fielder's choice. Game one was tied 2-2 for a bit, before Wenatchee struck again.

In the third frame, the AppleSox took a commanding 7-2 lead that was never relinquished. Cam Hoiland, Max Hartman, Cloyd, Brady Bean and Cannon Peery all came across in the effort.

Jonathan Fitz, the Wenatchee catcher, smacked a 2-RBI single in this inning which highlighted the AppleSox offense. Hoiland added an RBI single too, to go along with his leadoff double earlier in the third.

Yakima Valley went quiet the rest of the game offensively, and the AppleSox added two more runs in the eighth as insurance. Kanoa Morisaki, who had subbed in for Roberto Gonzalez, came around to score. He was alongside Hoiland during a 2-RBI single by Dougherty.

The future UConn Husky finished with four RBIs on the day after that base knock that brought in two runs. After he finished with just one hit in the three games against the Pipps in the earlier series this season, Dougherty was the main difference maker for Wenatchee in game one.

The Pipps utilized three arms in this game on the mound. Ethan Salscheider allowed the first seven runs in what was his eighth start of the summer. He finished with 5.0 IP and punched out two of the four AppleSox strikeout victims on the night.

The Hawaii-Hilo pitcher was eventually replaced by Carl Moland-Kovash in the sixth. The Whitman sophomore pitched two complete innings and was the only Pippins arm to not give up any runs in this game. He walked one and struck out two Wenatchee batters.

Finally, Justin Cuellar appeared in the eighth. The future UCLA Bruin gave up two earned runs and walked one batter in his lone inning of work.

Overall, offensively, the Pipps struggled. They found just six hits in 32 tries at the plate. The bright spot was Zach Blaszak, who finished with two hits and two walks. Julian Angulo walked three times to lead the team but did not produce a hit.

Yakima Valley will face off with Wenatchee on Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. PT from Paul Thomas Senior Field. AJ Hendrickson is scheduled to make the start for the Pipps. The 6-0 sophomore last pitched on the Fourth of July and went six complete innings in the 11-6 victory over the Cowlitz Black Bears.

