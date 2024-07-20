Late Runs Harpoon HarbourCats in Road Opener in Ridgefield

July 20, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats at bat

() Victoria HarbourCats at bat()

RIDGEFIELD, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats were within a clutch hit of taking a big lead in the top of the seventh inning.

That didn't materialize, and the bottom of the seventh spelled doom.

The Ridgefield Raptors scored seven times in their half of the seventh to lock down a 10-5 victory on Friday over the visiting HarbourCats to open a three-game West Coast League series in the southwest Washington community.

The win pushes the Raptors win streak to 11 in a row to begin the second half of the season.

The HarbourCats were outhit 13-7. Victoria tried to rally in the ninth with three runs scored and the bases loaded, but ran out of outs.

Sky Collins had two hits and Tyrus Hall had a two-run double. The HarbourCats struck out 14 times collectively, 11 of which were courtesy of Raptors starting pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno, who was dominant over six full innings of work.

Spencer Hatch was also outstanding as the 'Cats starting pitcher, going four innings with no runs and four hits allowed. The bullpen after that ran into a lot of troubles.

The HarbourCats are on a six-game road trip to Ridgefield and Port Angeles, starting the second series on Monday across the strait from Victoria. They next return to the friendly confines of Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for a weekend home series with the Kamloops NorthPaws, evening games on Friday and Saturday nights (6:35pm) and Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available at the gate, online at the team's official website, or general admission vouchers can be purchased at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

