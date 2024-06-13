Pippins Break Three-Game Skid with 10 Runs in Win

June 13, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







RIDGEFIELD, Washington - After 22 scoreless innings that stretched over three games, the Yakima Valley Pippins on Wednesday produced an explosion of runs against the Ridgefield Raptors en route to a 10-3 road win.

It was the fourth game of the season in which the Pippins have scored double-digit runs.

Read this story on PippinsBaseball.com, or scroll down to continue.

The Pippins jumped on Ridgefield's starting pitcher at the start. Casey Wayne drew a leadoff walk before the errors for Ridgefield began. The mix of defensive mishaps and solid plate appearances from Yakima Valley gave the Pipps the advantage early in Game 2.

Brennan Morgan chopped a pitch to the left side of the infield but Ridgefield mishandled the throw, which allowed Wayne and Rece Scheurman to score. Then, Drew Johnson put together his first RBI as a Pippin to bring home Morgan. DJ Dillehay's RBI double helped the Pipps break up their offensive rut over the last few games when they took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Ridgefield responded with three of their four runs in its half of the first. Errors from the infield of the Pippins allowed Patrick Engskov to come in to get the scoring started. After that, Taylor Takata and Luke Iverson made it 4-3.

The Pippins returned to some of the offensive fireworks in the middle of the game, led by Johnson once again. He finished the night with three hits in four tries. He also added four of the six RBIs for Yakima Valley.

Jack Sheward, Spencer Shipman, Preston Allen, Scheurman and Wayne all came in to score in the sixth inning, and Yakima Valley extended its lead. It was 10-3 heading into the back third of the game, after one more run was added in the fifth by Morgan.

James Rivera came in to relieve starting pitcher Ethan Salscheider in the eighth inning. The Chaffey College pitcher went one complete inning and allowed the fourth run of the game for Ridgefield. However, he was able to shut the water off on the Raptors offense to keep the Pippins in front.

Yakima Valley closed out Ridgefield with Gavin Brubaker on the mound to earn its sixth win of the season. A large reason for the Pippins' success came from Salscheider's lengthy outing on the mound.

The Hawaii-Hilo pitcher finished with 7.0 innings pitched, four hits allowed and five punchouts. This was his longest start of the season, and outside of the first inning, the senior kept Ridgefield quiet on the scoreboard for six straight frames. The Pippins returner earned his second win of the season to improve to 2-1.

Offensively, Allen got his team-leading 16th hit of the season. He is tied for the second-most hits in the West Coast League. Allen was joined in the double-digit hits club by Sheward and Shipman, who both added their 10th hits of the 2024 campaign. Wayne and Adrian Hinojosa were the only two starters to finish the game without a hit on their stat sheet.

The rubber match is set to start at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. The Pipps will look to take their third series victory in four tries and win back-to-back road series to start 2024. Carson Judd is scheduled to make his road debut.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.