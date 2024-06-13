AppleSox Earn First Shutout Win of 2024

Four Wenatchee AppleSox recorded to shut out the Bellingham Bells, 2-0, on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Garrett Ahern struck out six over four scoreless innings in his first start of the summer. He only allowed three hits and two of them came to start the third inning. Ahern buckled down to strike out the next three hitters in order and Wenatchee (8-2) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the inning.

Stephen Hammergren recorded his third save of the summer with a scoreless final three innings on the bump. He faced the minimum each inning thanks in part to a double play in the eighth. Andrew Manson (1-0) struck out a pair of hitters and stranded two men in the fifth to earn his first win in his second summer with the AppleSox. Tristan LaMaison stranded a man and struck out another in the sixth.

The AppleSox broke the scoreless tie in the third. Kade Benavidez in the first run of the game and then Antonio Gianni reached on a fielder's choice two batters later with the bases loaded to score the final run of the night.

Wednesday's shutout was the AppleSox' first since July 4, 2023. They shut out four teams last summer. It was their first time shutting out the Bells since July 23, 2010 at Joe Martin Field.

Wenatchee looks to earn its fourth straight series victory as it faces Bellingham again at 6:35 p.m. It's the first Throwback Thursday of the summer. Enjoy $2 off on Michelob Ultra and WA Gold Cider on tap. Tickets are available for applesox.com/schedule.

