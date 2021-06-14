Pioneer Baseball League Announces Post-MLB Draft Tryout CampÃÂ

June 14, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







The Pioneer Baseball League today announced that it will hold a tryout camp following Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft on July 24 and 25 at Lindquist Field, home of the PBL's Ogden Raptors.

All nine PBL clubs will be represented as will scouts from MLB and other independent leagues.

Prospective players can register for the camp at www.PBLtryouts.com.

"This camp offers a great opportunity for players who may have been overlooked in the MLB Draft or those players who may have been drafted and released," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "Our PBL clubs will be looking to sign players for their stretch run this year and, as well, for roster spots in 2022. With two new clubs joining the league next year we expect plenty of opportunities for quality players to be signed."

The camp will feature a day of drills (running, throwing, fielding) and batting practice for position players on July 24th followed by a second day (July 25th) of inter-squad games against the registered pitchers. Immediately after the game, the PBL scouts will conduct a player draft.

Lindquist Field is located at 2330 Lincoln Ave. in Ogden, Utah. The nearest airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, about a 45-minute drive to Ogden. The preferred PBL Tryout Camp hotel is the Home2 Suites by Hilton (across street from Lindquist Field). Contact Brittany Wetters (385-377-8476) for more information and room reservations.

About the Pioneer League: Since 1939, the Pioneer League has operated in the Mountain States region as an MLB affiliated league. Beginning in 2021, the PBL will be an MLB Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly Orem Owlz, join the League for the 2022 season. FOR MORE INFORMATION go to www.pioneerleague.com

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.