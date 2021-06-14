Bash Dominates in Victory over Mustangs

Missoula, MT. - The PaddleHeads dropped the opening game of a three-game set at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park in deflating fashion via a 'knock out' on Saturday night. In action Sunday, both offenses would be silent through the first five innings with neither team getting on the board. Luckily for the PaddleHeads Andrew Bash was on the hill. The California Baptist product was sensational in six shutout innings leading Missoula to a 4-0 victory.

Bash would keep Billings off balance through his entire outing allowing only 3 hits while striking out 8 batters. The Southern California native has gone into the sixth inning in each of his last three starts and moved his record to (2-0) with the win Sunday.

Missoula's offense was kicked into gear in the sixth inning thanks to first baseman Nick Gatewood. After a leadoff walk to start the inning, Gatewood launched a shot over the 398-foot marker in centerfield to give the PaddleHeads a 2-0 lead. It would prove to be all the PaddleHeads would need behind Bash, and the bullpen. Gatewood would finish the game 2-for-4 with 2 driven in, and a pair of runs scored.

With the victory, Missoula moves its record to (17-3) and currently leads the Northern Division standings by six games over the Idaho Falls Chukars (11-8). In the rubber match of a three-game set opposite the Mustangs on Monday (8-12), the PaddleHeads plan to hand the ball to Andy Toelken looking to end the homestand on a high note. First pitch will come your way at 7:05 p.m. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

