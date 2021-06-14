Penrod and Harris Power Hawks to Victory

Boise, ID- A pitching masterclass from Zach Penrod saw the Boise Papas Fritas get back into the win column, taking a narrow 3-2 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday night.

It was yet another night at Memorial Stadium dominated by starting pitching, as both Penrod and Nathan Harmon made it through seven full, with Penrod extending into the eighth.

Neither team would get on the board until the bottom of the fourth, when Tyler Jorgensen led off for the Papas Fritas with his first professional home run over the right field fence to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Boise would extend their lead two innings later with a two-out two-run home run off the bat of Myles Harris to make it 3-0.

The Voyagers would make it 3-1 with an RBI double off the bat of Michael Deeb to score Dom Abbadessa in the top of the 7th.

Penrod would head back out for the eight and get a groundout before being forced to leave the game due to a lower back tightness, his final line on the night was 7.1 innings, six strikeouts, one run and no walks.

Luke Dawson would come in for a five out save, striking out back-to-back Voyagers to finish off the inning.

In the top of the ninth Troy Dixon would lead off with a triple and come into score on an Abbadessa groundout to bring the game within one.

After Kyle Crowl reached on a single, Dawson finished the game off thanks to a snow-cone catch in left from Roby Enríquez for out number two, and a ground ball that hit Crowl on his way to second base for a runner's interference for the final out of the ballgame.

The Hawks and Voyagers will conclude their series Monday, June 14th with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM. Boise will roll out right-hander Jayce Vancena, while the Voyagers are yet to announce their starter for the series finale.

