Pike Strikes out 8 in No Decision

Sioux City - Tyler Pike shined in his Lake Country DockHounds debut, striking out eight batters across 5 innings while allowing just one run. He received just one run of support, and the Sioux City Explorers did just enough to defeat Lake Country 3-1 to open the three-game series.

The DockHounds fell behind 1-0 in the second inning when Kyle Kasser doubled home Miguel Sierra with two outs. In the next half inning, Lake Country responded with a two out rally of its own. Demetrius Sims singled and then stole second, his third of the game and fourth of the season, before scoring on a Nick Banks single to tie the game.

It remained tied until the bottom of the seventh, thanks to Pike working his way out of a jam with two runners in scoring position and one out against the heart of Sioux City order. To begin the seventh inning, Austin Elder singled to reach for the third time. He was stranded at second after a balk, and that was the last chance the DockHounds got.

JJ Santa Cruz Jr. worked around a one-out walk in the sixth inning, but left in the seventh inning responsible for a second walk. Alex McRae entered looking to leave Wilfredo Gimenez on base. After striking out Chase Harris, McRae couldn't get the final out without any damage, allowing back-to-back RBI doubles.

Jojanse Torres gave Lake Country a chance in the end by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sean Rackowski locked it down and got the save with a 1-2-3 ninth while striking out two.

DockHounds pitchers struck out 14 Explorers in just 8 innings. The pitching staff has seemed to left behind the 18-run performance on opening day. Lake Country will look for its first win Wednesday, once again in Sioux City at 7:05.

