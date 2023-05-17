Cougars Lose Heartbreaker in Extras

May 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In a thrilling game, the Kane County Cougars fell to the Chicago Dogs 6-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon.

With the game tied at four in the top of the 10th inning and an inherited runner at second base, Josh Altmann hit a deep drive down the left field line off Cougars' (2-3) reliever Ryan Richardson (0-1). The ball hit off the foul pole resulting in a two-run homer to give the Dogs (3-2) a 6-4 lead. There was some question about whether the ball was fair or foul, but it was ultimately ruled fair. Following Altmann's home run, the Cougars did have a runner reach in the 10th, but ultimately were held without a run by Jonathan Cheshire to end the ballgame.

For a second straight game, the Dogs jumped out to an early lead. Facing Cougars' starter CJ Eldred, Chicago struck for three runs in the top of the third. Matt Bottcher, Nick Heath and Altmann all notched RBI hits in the frame to put Chicago up 3-0.

After surrendering three runs, Eldred settled into a groove. In his first start with the Cougars, the right hander allowed just those three runs on six hits with four strikeouts across five innings.

Eldred's effort kept Kane County in the ballgame, and the Cougars began to come back in the bottom of the sixth. TJ Bennett led off the inning with a single against Dogs' reliever Jonathon Tripp, which was followed up with a double by JD Osborne. With runners at second and third, Jonah Davis grounded out to score Bennett and make it 3-1. Then, Jordan Howard blooped a single to center field to pull the Cougars within a run.

After the Dogs countered with a run in the top of the seventh, the Cougars responded again in the bottom half. Following back-to-back singles by Cornelius Randolph and Jimmy Kerrigan, Bennett crushed a double into the right-center field gap to tie the game at four. Both teams were held scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.

Brian Schlitter (1-0) earned the win for Chicago by pitching a scoreless ninth. Once again, the Cougars received quality contributions from the bullpen. Daniel Bies allowed one run across two innings of work and Keith Rogalla pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout.

The Cougars conclude their series with the Dogs Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (0-0, 0.00) will take the hill for Chicago against Cougars' righty Tyler Beardsley (0-0, 0.00). Tomorrow night's game is Chicago Football Night featuring guest appearances by NFL players Cole Kmet and Larry Borom. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.